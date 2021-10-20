A Lesson to Learn: Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $414.98. The company’s stock price has collected -6.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Ulta Beauty Slides After Announcing Long-Term Sales Targets

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ :ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ULTA is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $440.11, which is $73.3 above the current price. ULTA currently public float of 52.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULTA was 623.64K shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA stocks went down by -6.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.73% and a quarterly performance of 6.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Ulta Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for ULTA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA reach a price target of $425, previously predicting the price at $430. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ULTA, setting the target price at $395 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

ULTA Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $380.65. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw 26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from CHILDS JEFFREY J, who sale 8,699 shares at the price of $370.14 back on Sep 22. After this action, CHILDS JEFFREY J now owns 5,402 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $3,219,810 using the latest closing price.

Caro Jodi J, the GC and Corporate Secretary of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 3,926 shares at $382.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Caro Jodi J is holding 6,190 shares at $1,503,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +2.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 94.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.68. Total debt to assets is 33.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.