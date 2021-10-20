A Lesson to Learn: Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) went up by 4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/21 that OLAPLEX Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 159.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Olaplex Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OLPX currently public float of 202.32M. Today, the average trading volume of OLPX was 6.65M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.34% for OLPX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

OLPX Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX rose by +2.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw 5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.35 for the present operating margin

+49.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 15.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.02.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.37. Total debt to assets is 58.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 24.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.