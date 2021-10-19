We Analyzed the Future Direction of Gitlab Inc. (GTLB), Here is What We Found

Gitlab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) went down by -8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.46. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/14/21 that GitLab stock pops 35% on first day of trading after IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Gitlab Inc. (NASDAQ :GTLB) Right Now?

GTLB currently public float of 4.45M. Today, the average trading volume of GTLB was 6.75M shares.

GTLB’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for GTLB stocks with a simple moving average of -3.59% for the last 200 days.

GTLB Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB rose by +1.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Gitlab Inc. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-140.55 for the present operating margin

+87.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gitlab Inc. stands at -126.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.