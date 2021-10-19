Wall Street Pummels DLocal Limited (DLO) After Recent Earnings Report

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) went down by -8.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.43. The company’s stock price has collected 19.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that DLocal Limited Announces 2021 Third Quarter Preliminary Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ :DLO) Right Now?

DLO currently public float of 129.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLO was 1.43M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO stocks went up by 19.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.00% and a quarterly performance of 28.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for DLocal Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.63% for DLO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.57% for the last 200 days.

DLO Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +2.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.07. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 87.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.