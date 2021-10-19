Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went up by 3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.68. The company’s stock price has collected 5.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 13 hours ago that The Dow is on track for its best October in 6 years and third-quarter earnings are strong so far. What could go wrong?

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ :TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Tractor Supply Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

TSCO currently public float of 113.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSCO was 821.44K shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stocks went up by 5.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.28% and a quarterly performance of 11.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Tractor Supply Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.39% for TSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 13.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $217 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $219. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to TSCO, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

TSCO Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.65. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw 45.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Barton Kurt D, who sale 3,527 shares at the price of $205.37 back on Sep 13. After this action, Barton Kurt D now owns 38,708 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $724,340 using the latest closing price.

Ordus John P, the EVP Chief Stores Officer of Tractor Supply Company, sale 1,069 shares at $205.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Ordus John P is holding 235 shares at $219,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+33.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 46.00, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 184.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 50.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.