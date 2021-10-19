Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) went down by -16.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.78. The company’s stock price has collected -14.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from PHALCON-EE Pivotal Phase 3 Erosive Esophagitis Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $59.67. PHAT currently public float of 26.59M and currently shorts hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAT was 79.30K shares.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT stocks went down by -14.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.99% and a quarterly performance of -21.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.97% for PHAT stocks with a simple moving average of -25.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $48 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAT reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for PHAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to PHAT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

PHAT Trading at -17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT fell by -14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.16. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -17.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Socks David A, who sale 2,529 shares at the price of $32.05 back on Oct 08. After this action, Socks David A now owns 1,211,346 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $81,052 using the latest closing price.

Socks David A, the Director of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 15,471 shares at $32.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Socks David A is holding 1,213,875 shares at $505,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -50.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.02. Equity return is now at value -98.40, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Based on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.15. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.