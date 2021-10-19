Marqeta Inc. (MQ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) went up by 5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.75. The company’s stock price has collected 15.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Cryptocurrency Innovators Invest in New Card Solutions, With Marqeta’s Modern Card Issuing Platform Powering Growth of New Category

Is It Worth Investing in Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ :MQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Marqeta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is $9.85 above the current price. MQ currently public float of 83.66M and currently shorts hold a 17.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MQ was 1.83M shares.

MQ’s Market Performance

MQ stocks went up by 15.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.48% and a quarterly performance of -11.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Marqeta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.60% for MQ stocks with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $37 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2021.

MQ Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ rose by +19.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.02. In addition, Marqeta Inc. saw -24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from ICONIQ Strategic Partners III,, who purchase 296,296 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Jun 11. After this action, ICONIQ Strategic Partners III, now owns 153,051 shares of Marqeta Inc., valued at $7,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.22 for the present operating margin

-4.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc. stands at -16.43. The total capital return value is set at -20.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.80.

Based on Marqeta Inc. (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 6.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.