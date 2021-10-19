Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) went up by 11.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.42. The company’s stock price has collected 11.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/21 that DoubleVerify Appoints Rosie Perez and Scott Wagner to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 736.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DV was 322.28K shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV stocks went up by 11.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.07% and a quarterly performance of -6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.16% for DV stocks with a simple moving average of 0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 17th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DV, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 17th of the current year.

DV Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +11.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.66. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +8.39. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.89. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.08. Total debt to assets is 5.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.