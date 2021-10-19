Is Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) a Keeper?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.28. The company’s stock price has collected 15.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that First Hydrogen To Build Two Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell Powered Light Commercial Demonstrator Vans

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.61, which is $6.96 above the current price. BLDP currently public float of 241.01M and currently shorts hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDP was 3.07M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

BLDP stocks went up by 15.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of 0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Ballard Power Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.32% for BLDP stocks with a simple moving average of -24.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $18 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

BLDP Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +15.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -32.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.46 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -47.62. The total capital return value is set at -7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.95. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.40.