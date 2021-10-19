Here’s Our Rant About CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) went up by 9.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.86. The company’s stock price has collected 5.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that CONSOL Energy Announces Direct Operating Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets, Seeks 50% Improvement in 5 Years, Net Zero by 2040

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE :CEIX) Right Now?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEIX is at 2.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is -$11.37 below the current price. CEIX currently public float of 33.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEIX was 470.80K shares.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CEIX stocks went up by 5.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.40% and a quarterly performance of 95.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 768.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for CONSOL Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.42% for CEIX stocks with a simple moving average of 121.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEIX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CEIX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CEIX Trading at 38.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +50.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +395.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.76. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw 395.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from MILLS JOHN T, who sale 15,702 shares at the price of $16.58 back on Jun 02. After this action, MILLS JOHN T now owns 86,674 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $260,339 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.38 for the present operating margin

+8.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 1.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.83. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 128.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.29. Total debt to assets is 25.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.