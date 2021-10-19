Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Coty Inc. (COTY)?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Coty Agrees to Sell Partial Stake in Wella to KKR at a 50% Valuation Premium Versus Initial Wella Sale in Exchange for Approximately Half of the Preferred Coty Shares Owned by KKR

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Coty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.90, which is $3.3 above the current price. COTY currently public float of 375.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 8.70M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.66% and a quarterly performance of -11.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Coty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to COTY, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

COTY Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from KKR Rainbow Aggregator L.P., who sale 50,000,088 shares at the price of $8.39 back on Sep 10. After this action, KKR Rainbow Aggregator L.P. now owns 0 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $419,500,738 using the latest closing price.

Cottage Holdco B.V., the 10% Owner of Coty Inc., purchase 245,700 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Cottage Holdco B.V. is holding 463,853,684 shares at $2,894,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.30 for the present operating margin

+54.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 237.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.41. Total debt to assets is 49.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.