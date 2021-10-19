Can General Electric Company (GE) Remain Competitive?

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.32. The company’s stock price has collected 0.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that AXT, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for October 27, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Company (NYSE :GE) Right Now?

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 181.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GE is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for General Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.75, which is $17.66 above the current price. GE currently public float of 1.10B and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GE was 8.86M shares.

GE’s Market Performance

GE stocks went up by 0.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of 2.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.66% for GE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $107 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

GE Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.66. In addition, General Electric Company saw 20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Reynolds Paula Rosput, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Mar 12. After this action, Reynolds Paula Rosput now owns 26,500 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.83 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +7.09. The total capital return value is set at 2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.43. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 220.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.81. Total debt to assets is 30.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.