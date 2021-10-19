A Lesson to Learn: iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.24. The company’s stock price has collected -2.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that LiveOne’s LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream The iHeartCountry Album Release Party With Zac Brown Band In Celebration Of “The Comeback”

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ :IHRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for iHeartMedia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.56, which is $10.72 above the current price. IHRT currently public float of 107.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IHRT was 984.31K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stocks went down by -2.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.71% and a quarterly performance of -11.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 167.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for iHeartMedia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.60% for IHRT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IHRT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

IHRT Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.14. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw 66.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from Silver Point Capital L.P., who sale 1,091,524 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Oct 07. After this action, Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 11,787,724 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $27,288,100 using the latest closing price.

Silver Point Capital L.P., the 10% Owner of iHeartMedia Inc., sale 73,000 shares at $25.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Silver Point Capital L.P. is holding 12,879,248 shares at $1,880,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.42 for the present operating margin

+46.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -64.94. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.01. Equity return is now at value -33.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 663.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.90. Total debt to assets is 70.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 652.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.