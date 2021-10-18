Why Sunrun Inc. (RUN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.93. The company’s stock price has collected 12.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Report

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.88, which is $28.08 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 197.43M and currently shorts hold a 19.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 5.32M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 12.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.15% and a quarterly performance of 2.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.99% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to RUN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

RUN Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.41. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -29.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from STEELE JEANNA, who sale 454 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, STEELE JEANNA now owns 105,243 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $22,700 using the latest closing price.

STEELE JEANNA, the General Counsel of Sunrun Inc., sale 2,891 shares at $45.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that STEELE JEANNA is holding 105,243 shares at $131,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.70 for the present operating margin

+17.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -18.80. The total capital return value is set at -4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.43. Total debt to assets is 34.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.