WestRock Company (WRK) Just Got Our Attention

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.03. The company’s stock price has collected -7.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/21 that WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE :WRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRK is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for WestRock Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.14, which is $16.5 above the current price. WRK currently public float of 263.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRK was 1.50M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

WRK stocks went down by -7.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.06% and a quarterly performance of -2.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for WestRock Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.67% for WRK stocks with a simple moving average of -8.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $47 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRK reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for WRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WRK, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

WRK Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.28. In addition, WestRock Company saw 6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Chalovich Jeffrey Wayne, who sale 19,600 shares at the price of $51.23 back on Mar 11. After this action, Chalovich Jeffrey Wayne now owns 123,694 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $1,004,108 using the latest closing price.

VOORHEES STEVEN C, the CEO – President of WestRock Company, sale 78,048 shares at $52.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that VOORHEES STEVEN C is holding 1,196,553 shares at $4,132,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.51 for the present operating margin

+15.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at -3.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on WestRock Company (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.84. Total debt to assets is 35.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.