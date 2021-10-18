Wall Street Pummels MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) After Recent Earnings Report

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) went up by 19.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.45. The company’s stock price has collected 11.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/16/21 that This Small Biotech Is Partnering With Johnson & Johnson. The Stock Could More Than Double.

Is It Worth Investing in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ :MGTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGTX is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.57. MGTX currently public float of 33.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGTX was 72.00K shares.

MGTX’s Market Performance

MGTX stocks went up by 11.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.76% and a quarterly performance of -1.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for MeiraGTx Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.61% for MGTX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MGTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $27 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGTX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MGTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to MGTX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

MGTX Trading at 31.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +37.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTX rose by +38.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, MeiraGTx Holdings plc saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTX starting from Naylor Stuart, who sale 9,390 shares at the price of $15.06 back on Jul 20. After this action, Naylor Stuart now owns 414,017 shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc, valued at $141,413 using the latest closing price.

Naylor Stuart, the Chief Development Officer of MeiraGTx Holdings plc, sale 2,610 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Naylor Stuart is holding 423,407 shares at $39,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-401.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MeiraGTx Holdings plc stands at -372.63. The total capital return value is set at -26.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.65. Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -18.30 for asset returns.

Based on MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.53. Total debt to assets is 6.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.