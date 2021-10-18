Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 2 hours ago that The Dow is on track for its best October in 6 years and third-quarter earnings are strong so far. What could go wrong?

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE :VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VZ is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.35, which is $7.96 above the current price. VZ currently public float of 4.14B and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VZ was 16.42M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.97% and a quarterly performance of -6.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.17% for Verizon Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.68% for VZ stocks with a simple moving average of -7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $57 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZ reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for VZ stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VZ, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

VZ Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.61. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -11.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from SILLIMAN CRAIG L., who sale 1,554 shares at the price of $54.45 back on Oct 04. After this action, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. now owns 26,915 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $84,615 using the latest closing price.

SILLIMAN CRAIG L., the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 1,554 shares at $55.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that SILLIMAN CRAIG L. is holding 28,469 shares at $86,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.28 for the present operating margin

+47.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +13.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.14. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 221.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.94. Total debt to assets is 47.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.