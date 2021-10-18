Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) went down by -4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Chorus.ai Cited As A Strong Performer in New Report by Independent Research Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ :XM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Qualtrics International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.00, which is $4.74 above the current price. XM currently public float of 78.02M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XM was 1.07M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

XM stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.76% and a quarterly performance of 18.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Qualtrics International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.73% for XM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to XM, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

XM Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +2.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.12. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw -3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Thimsen John, who sale 1,814 shares at the price of $43.89 back on Oct 01. After this action, Thimsen John now owns 1,156,486 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $79,609 using the latest closing price.

Thimsen John, the Chief Technology Officer of Qualtrics International Inc., sale 1,814 shares at $45.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Thimsen John is holding 1,172,481 shares at $83,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.40 for the present operating margin

+73.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -35.69. Equity return is now at value 308.70, with -49.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.