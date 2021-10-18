Here’s Our Rant About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went up by 8.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 42.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.41. SLI currently public float of 127.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 1.90M shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went up by 42.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.12% and a quarterly performance of 132.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 663.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.85% for Standard Lithium Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.78% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of 150.15% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at 53.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +56.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +42.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +417.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 393.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -19.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.33. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 10.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.80. Total debt to assets is 8.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.