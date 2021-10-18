Here’s How Your Trade Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Aggressively Right Now

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.82. The company’s stock price has collected 13.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/21 that Avino Announces Q3 2021 Production Results

Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX :ASM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASM is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75. ASM currently public float of 95.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASM was 539.67K shares.

ASM’s Market Performance

ASM stocks went up by 13.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.43% and a quarterly performance of -6.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.60% for ASM stocks with a simple moving average of -20.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASM

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASM reach a price target of $3.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ASM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ASM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

ASM Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8295. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw -28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.19 for the present operating margin

-4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at -48.89. The total capital return value is set at -9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.43. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 4.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.