ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) went down by -7.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.29. The company’s stock price has collected -10.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/11/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Occidental Petroleum, ChemoCentryx, Tata Motors, Lowe’s, or Daqo New Energy?

Is It Worth Investing in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ :CCXI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCXI is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.88, which is -$1.97 below the current price. CCXI currently public float of 53.61M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCXI was 4.67M shares.

CCXI’s Market Performance

CCXI stocks went down by -10.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 115.57% and a quarterly performance of 120.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.52% for ChemoCentryx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.17% for CCXI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCXI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CCXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCXI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $64 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCXI reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for CCXI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CCXI, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

CCXI Trading at 88.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.35%, as shares surge +108.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCXI fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.00. In addition, ChemoCentryx Inc. saw -44.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCXI starting from Vifor (International) Ltd, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $39.43 back on Oct 12. After this action, Vifor (International) Ltd now owns 5,194,085 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc., valued at $157,720,000 using the latest closing price.

Tyree James L, the Director of ChemoCentryx Inc., sale 2,454 shares at $9.76 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Tyree James L is holding 15,275 shares at $23,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ChemoCentryx Inc. stands at -85.31. The total capital return value is set at -20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.94. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.22. Total debt to assets is 12.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 56.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 376.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.56.