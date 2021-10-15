Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) went up by 20.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s stock price has collected 29.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Xponential Fitness, Inc. Acquires Tenth Brand, Body Fit Training, to Deliver Functional Training & Strength-Based Programs

Is It Worth Investing in Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE :XPOF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Xponential Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $0.96 above the current price. XPOF currently public float of 21.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPOF was 259.79K shares.

XPOF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for Xponential Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.25% for XPOF stocks with a simple moving average of 39.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPOF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for XPOF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for XPOF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $14 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2021.

XPOF Trading at 39.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +35.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF rose by +29.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw 35.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Morris Brenda I, who purchase 4,495 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Sep 15. After this action, Morris Brenda I now owns 12,494 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $49,825 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc., purchase 18,501 shares at $10.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Geisler Anthony is holding 18,501 shares at $200,908 based on the most recent closing price.