Why Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) went up by 7.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement In Response To Letter From Carl C. Icahn

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SWX) Right Now?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWX is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.50, which is $8.18 above the current price. SWX currently public float of 57.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWX was 469.24K shares.

SWX’s Market Performance

SWX stocks went up by 5.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.68% and a quarterly performance of -2.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.95% for SWX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SWX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $63 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SWX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWX, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

SWX Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWX rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.89. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. saw 14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWX starting from DeBonis Eric, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $71.84 back on May 10. After this action, DeBonis Eric now owns 12,662 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., valued at $201,141 using the latest closing price.

Brown Justin L, the SVP/General Counsel of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., sale 365 shares at $67.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Brown Justin L is holding 7,960 shares at $24,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.82 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX), the company’s capital structure generated 110.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.60. Total debt to assets is 33.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.