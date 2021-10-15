We Analyzed the Future Direction of Zymergen Inc. (ZY), Here is What We Found

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) went up by 6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST ZY, SAM and WDH – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Is It Worth Investing in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ :ZY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Zymergen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.40, which is $5.14 above the current price. ZY currently public float of 49.68M and currently shorts hold a 10.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZY was 2.89M shares.

ZY’s Market Performance

ZY stocks went up by 6.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.53% and a quarterly performance of -65.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for Zymergen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.05% for ZY stocks with a simple moving average of -55.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for ZY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

ZY Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZY rose by +6.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Zymergen Inc. saw -66.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1853.78 for the present operating margin

-679.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymergen Inc. stands at -1973.76.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.