Wall Street Pummels Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) After Recent Earnings Report

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) went up by 4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Stoneridge Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE :SRI) Right Now?

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRI is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Stoneridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00. SRI currently public float of 25.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRI was 111.47K shares.

SRI’s Market Performance

SRI stocks went up by 3.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.07% and a quarterly performance of -23.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Stoneridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.31% for SRI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRI

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for SRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

SRI Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRI rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.53. In addition, Stoneridge Inc. saw -30.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRI starting from Borne Laurent, who sale 11,080 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Aug 17. After this action, Borne Laurent now owns 0 shares of Stoneridge Inc., valued at $273,447 using the latest closing price.

DeGaynor Jonathan B, the President and CEO of Stoneridge Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $29.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DeGaynor Jonathan B is holding 136,208 shares at $299,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.54 for the present operating margin

+23.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stoneridge Inc. stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.80. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Stoneridge Inc. (SRI), the company’s capital structure generated 55.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.52. Total debt to assets is 26.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.