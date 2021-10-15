Wall Street Pummels Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) After Recent Earnings Report

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) went down by -7.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.72. The company’s stock price has collected 2.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/21 that Ramaco Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :METC) Right Now?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 152.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for METC is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is -$5.93 below the current price. METC currently public float of 10.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METC was 326.22K shares.

METC’s Market Performance

METC stocks went up by 2.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.17% and a quarterly performance of 160.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 359.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.31% for Ramaco Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.18% for METC stocks with a simple moving average of 138.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see METC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for METC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to METC, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

METC Trading at 35.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.35%, as shares surge +29.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +427.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc. saw 413.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.30 for the present operating margin

+1.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc. stands at -2.91. The total capital return value is set at -10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 10.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.35. Total debt to assets is 6.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.