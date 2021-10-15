VirTra Inc. (VTSI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) went down by -18.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.19. The company’s stock price has collected -17.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that VirTra Receives $1.3 Million Order from a Country in Europe

Is It Worth Investing in VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ :VTSI) Right Now?

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTSI is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for VirTra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $2.85 above the current price. VTSI currently public float of 10.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTSI was 148.10K shares.

VTSI’s Market Performance

VTSI stocks went down by -17.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.49% and a quarterly performance of 30.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for VirTra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.12% for VTSI stocks with a simple moving average of 42.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTSI

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTSI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for VTSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to VTSI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

VTSI Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.70%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI fell by -17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, VirTra Inc. saw 160.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.83 for the present operating margin

+62.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc. stands at +7.75. The total capital return value is set at 16.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.86. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc. (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 21.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.68. Total debt to assets is 11.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.