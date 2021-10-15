Under Armour Inc. (UA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.16. The company’s stock price has collected -2.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Asana Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.44, which is $0.22 above the current price. UA currently public float of 395.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UA was 3.03M shares.

UA’s Market Performance

UA stocks went down by -2.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.99% and a quarterly performance of 4.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.41% for UA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.09. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from SANDERS HARVEY, who sale 10,480 shares at the price of $24.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, SANDERS HARVEY now owns 235,426 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $251,645 using the latest closing price.

SANDERS HARVEY, the Director of Under Armour Inc., sale 10,405 shares at $20.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that SANDERS HARVEY is holding 319,168 shares at $214,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.30 for the present operating margin

+47.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at -12.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.05.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 119.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.48. Total debt to assets is 39.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.