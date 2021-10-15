The Chart for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) went up by 9.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Sportradar Integrity Services Highlight the Scale of Match Fixing in Sport Over the Last 18 Months

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ :SRAD) Right Now?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3380.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sportradar Group AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.45. SRAD currently public float of 8.86M and currently shorts hold a 14.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRAD was 1.45M shares.

SRAD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Sportradar Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.38% for SRAD stocks with a simple moving average of -3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SRAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRAD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $28 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAD reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SRAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SRAD, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

SRAD Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD rose by +0.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.09. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw -5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportradar Group AG stands at +3.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.25.

Based on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), the company’s capital structure generated 262.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.39. Total debt to assets is 45.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.