The Chart for Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.85. The company’s stock price has collected -2.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that Merit Medical Systems to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MMSI) Right Now?

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 141.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMSI is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.22, which is $5.13 above the current price. MMSI currently public float of 55.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMSI was 227.55K shares.

MMSI’s Market Performance

MMSI stocks went down by -2.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.80% and a quarterly performance of 18.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Merit Medical Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.28% for MMSI stocks with a simple moving average of 13.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMSI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMSI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $65 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMSI reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for MMSI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

MMSI Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMSI fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.97. In addition, Merit Medical Systems Inc. saw 28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMSI starting from Ward Lynne, who sale 9,470 shares at the price of $71.83 back on Sep 15. After this action, Ward Lynne now owns 12,499 shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc., valued at $680,230 using the latest closing price.

Wright Joseph, the PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL of Merit Medical Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $72.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Wright Joseph is holding 12,343 shares at $720,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Merit Medical Systems Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.70. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.22. Total debt to assets is 26.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.