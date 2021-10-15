Sunoco LP (SUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.19. The company’s stock price has collected 9.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that 3Q 2021 Earnings Release and Call Date Announced

Is It Worth Investing in Sunoco LP (NYSE :SUN) Right Now?

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUN is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sunoco LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.00, which is -$3.42 below the current price. SUN currently public float of 38.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUN was 303.92K shares.

SUN’s Market Performance

SUN stocks went up by 9.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.56% and a quarterly performance of 15.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Sunoco LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.59% for SUN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUN reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for SUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to SUN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

SUN Trading at 12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUN rose by +9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.08. In addition, Sunoco LP saw 45.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUN starting from Anbouba Imad K., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $28.88 back on Nov 16. After this action, Anbouba Imad K. now owns 9,432 shares of Sunoco LP, valued at $57,762 using the latest closing price.

Anbouba Imad K., the Director of Sunoco LP, sale 3,000 shares at $26.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Anbouba Imad K. is holding 11,432 shares at $80,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+8.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunoco LP stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.13. Equity return is now at value 62.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sunoco LP (SUN), the company’s capital structure generated 580.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.31. Total debt to assets is 69.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 576.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.