Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/21 that Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE :ORA) Right Now?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORA is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.50, which is $9.24 above the current price. ORA currently public float of 55.46M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORA was 315.10K shares.

ORA’s Market Performance

ORA stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.16% and a quarterly performance of 2.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Ormat Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.96% for ORA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $72 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORA reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for ORA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ORA, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

ORA Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.63. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc. saw -21.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.72 for the present operating margin

+39.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc. stands at +12.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA), the company’s capital structure generated 82.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.11. Total debt to assets is 38.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.