Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) went down by -4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.97. The company’s stock price has collected 6.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that SunPower Deal Shows Why There’s No Amazon.com of Solar

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :MAXN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.80, which is $0.45 above the current price. MAXN currently public float of 22.23M and currently shorts hold a 13.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAXN was 479.03K shares.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN stocks went up by 6.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.88% and a quarterly performance of 16.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for MAXN stocks with a simple moving average of -24.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $23 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXN reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for MAXN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 09th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to MAXN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

MAXN Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw -35.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.65 for the present operating margin

-1.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -16.88. The total capital return value is set at -24.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.63. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 45.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.50. Total debt to assets is 20.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.