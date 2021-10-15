Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)?

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s stock price has collected -6.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Billtrust Acquires iController, a Belgium-based B2B Collections Software Provider

Is It Worth Investing in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BTRS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BTRS Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.63. BTRS currently public float of 123.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTRS was 729.80K shares.

BTRS’s Market Performance

BTRS stocks went down by -6.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.40% and a quarterly performance of -20.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for BTRS Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for BTRS stocks with a simple moving average of -30.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTRS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTRS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTRS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for BTRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BTRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

BTRS Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTRS fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, BTRS Holdings Inc. saw -39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTRS starting from Shifke Mark L, who purchase 1,317 shares at the price of $10.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Shifke Mark L now owns 192,126 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc., valued at $13,368 using the latest closing price.

Lane Flint A., the Chief Executive Officer of BTRS Holdings Inc., purchase 25,424 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Lane Flint A. is holding 17,614,217 shares at $257,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTRS

The total capital return value is set at -2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.