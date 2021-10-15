Is The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) a Keeper?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE :NAPA) Right Now?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.74 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NAPA currently public float of 23.59M and currently shorts hold a 7.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAPA was 400.66K shares.

NAPA’s Market Performance

NAPA stocks went down by -6.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of 4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.27% for NAPA stocks with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAPA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NAPA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NAPA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $19 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAPA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NAPA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NAPA, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

NAPA Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAPA fell by -5.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.11. In addition, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. saw 23.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAPA starting from Reber Carol, who sale 14,337 shares at the price of $24.25 back on Oct 05. After this action, Reber Carol now owns 616,592 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., valued at $347,699 using the latest closing price.

Rasmuson Zach, the See Remarks of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., sale 100 shares at $25.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Rasmuson Zach is holding 652,758 shares at $2,502 based on the most recent closing price.