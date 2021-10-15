Is Banc of California Inc. (BANC) a Keeper?

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) went down by -1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Banc of California and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Announce Receipt of Final Regulatory Approval

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc. (NYSE :BANC) Right Now?

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BANC is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Banc of California Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.38, which is $1.61 above the current price. BANC currently public float of 48.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BANC was 233.81K shares.

BANC’s Market Performance

BANC stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.82% and a quarterly performance of 20.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Banc of California Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.81% for BANC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BANC reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for BANC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to BANC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

BANC Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.99. In addition, Banc of California Inc. saw 33.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Curran Mary A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $17.56 back on May 11. After this action, Curran Mary A now owns 14,161 shares of Banc of California Inc., valued at $87,800 using the latest closing price.

SZNEWAJS ROBERT D, the Director of Banc of California Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $18.09 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SZNEWAJS ROBERT D is holding 55,047 shares at $54,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc. stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.76. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc. (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.65. Total debt to assets is 10.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.