Is a Correction Looming Ahead for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) went up by 5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.16. The company’s stock price has collected -1.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that aTyr Pharma Announces Appointment of Robert W. Ashworth, PhD, as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

Is It Worth Investing in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ :ONCS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCS is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00. ONCS currently public float of 25.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCS was 250.35K shares.

ONCS’s Market Performance

ONCS stocks went down by -1.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.38% and a quarterly performance of -22.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for OncoSec Medical Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.85% for ONCS stocks with a simple moving average of -51.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ONCS, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0290. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw -71.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DALESANDRO MARGARET, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Aug 23. After this action, DALESANDRO MARGARET now owns 20,000 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $37,800 using the latest closing price.

Zhao Yuhang, the Director of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, purchase 4,000 shares at $1.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Zhao Yuhang is holding 12,000 shares at $7,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

The total capital return value is set at -188.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.88. Equity return is now at value -134.80, with -85.80 for asset returns.

Based on OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), the company’s capital structure generated 56.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.07. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.