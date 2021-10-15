Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) went down by -10.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.55. The company’s stock price has collected -20.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/21 that Byrna Technologies Reports FY 2021 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :BYRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYRN is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.17, which is $11.81 above the current price. BYRN currently public float of 16.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYRN was 301.06K shares.

BYRN’s Market Performance

BYRN stocks went down by -20.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.72% and a quarterly performance of -33.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.89% for BYRN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $36 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYRN reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BYRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

BYRN Trading at -31.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -30.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN fell by -20.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.60. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock saw 16.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from Ganz Bryan, who purchase 11,905 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Jul 20. After this action, Ganz Bryan now owns 493,188 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock, valued at $250,005 using the latest closing price.

Reed Chris Lavern, the Director of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock, purchase 476 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Reed Chris Lavern is holding 3,751 shares at $9,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.01 for the present operating margin

+45.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock stands at -75.78. The total capital return value is set at -69.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -271.63. Equity return is now at value -107.10, with -51.00 for asset returns.

Based on Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 6.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.