Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $242.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE :ITW) Right Now?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITW is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $237.28, which is $20.68 above the current price. ITW currently public float of 314.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITW was 881.75K shares.

ITW’s Market Performance

ITW stocks went up by 2.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.56% and a quarterly performance of -3.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Illinois Tool Works Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for ITW stocks with a simple moving average of 0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $219 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITW reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for ITW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ITW, setting the target price at $217 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

ITW Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.01. In addition, Illinois Tool Works Inc. saw 8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J, who sale 6,820 shares at the price of $237.32 back on May 07. After this action, SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J now owns 7,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc., valued at $1,618,522 using the latest closing price.

SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, the Chairman & CEO of Illinois Tool Works Inc., sale 124,189 shares at $202.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT is holding 205,242 shares at $25,150,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.92 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at +16.77. The total capital return value is set at 25.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.18. Equity return is now at value 84.30, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 261.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.32. Total debt to assets is 53.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.