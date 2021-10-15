Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went down by -5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.89. The company’s stock price has collected -3.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/21 that Fulgent Genetics to Partner with Houston Health Department and Houston-Area Public Schools on Back-to-School COVID-19 Testing Program

Is It Worth Investing in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :FLGT) Right Now?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLGT is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.00, which is $36.66 above the current price. FLGT currently public float of 19.62M and currently shorts hold a 15.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLGT was 601.72K shares.

FLGT’s Market Performance

FLGT stocks went down by -3.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.32% and a quarterly performance of 3.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Fulgent Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.77% for FLGT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLGT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FLGT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $55 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGT reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for FLGT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

FLGT Trading at -13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.92. In addition, Fulgent Genetics Inc. saw 51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGT starting from KIM PAUL, who sale 607 shares at the price of $94.29 back on Sep 02. After this action, KIM PAUL now owns 135,176 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc., valued at $57,235 using the latest closing price.

Xie Jian, the Chief Operating Officer of Fulgent Genetics Inc., sale 622 shares at $91.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Xie Jian is holding 311,195 shares at $56,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGT

Equity return is now at value 79.90, with 65.90 for asset returns.