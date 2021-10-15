Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) Just Got Our Attention

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) went up by 5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.71. The company’s stock price has collected 21.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/27/21 that Field Trip Health Ltd. to Commence Trading on the NASDAQ on July 29, 2021 Under the Symbol FTRP

Is It Worth Investing in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ :FTRP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Field Trip Health Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.99. FTRP currently public float of 44.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTRP was 94.39K shares.

FTRP’s Market Performance

FTRP stocks went up by 21.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.65% and a quarterly performance of -6.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Field Trip Health Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.63% for FTRP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.67% for the last 200 days.

FTRP Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTRP rose by +21.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Field Trip Health Ltd. saw 66.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTRP

Equity return is now at value -51.00, with -43.70 for asset returns.