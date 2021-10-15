Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $548.72. The company’s stock price has collected -1.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Stocks Had a Euphoric Day

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE :DPZ) Right Now?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPZ is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Domino’s Pizza Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $543.08, which is $58.3 above the current price. DPZ currently public float of 36.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPZ was 455.14K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

DPZ stocks went down by -1.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.55% and a quarterly performance of -1.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Domino’s Pizza Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.78% for DPZ stocks with a simple moving average of 9.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $475 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DPZ reach a price target of $535. The rating they have provided for DPZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DPZ, setting the target price at $530 in the report published on July 23rd of the current year.

DPZ Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $484.43. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw 24.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from WEINER RUSSELL J, who sale 54,130 shares at the price of $537.71 back on Aug 04. After this action, WEINER RUSSELL J now owns 27,563 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $29,106,123 using the latest closing price.

PARRISH JESSICA L, the VP, Treasurer, Corp Controller of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 100 shares at $530.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that PARRISH JESSICA L is holding 1,036 shares at $53,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.69 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 73.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.38. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with 29.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.11 and the total asset turnover is 2.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.