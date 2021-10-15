Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) went up by 8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.83. The company’s stock price has collected 15.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that (CNW) Western Copper and Gold Provides Update and Launches Feasibility Study at Casino

Is It Worth Investing in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX :WRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRN is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Western Copper and Gold Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.39. WRN currently public float of 111.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRN was 365.62K shares.

WRN’s Market Performance

WRN stocks went up by 15.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.16% and a quarterly performance of 0.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Western Copper and Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.13% for WRN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2020.

WRN Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRN rose by +24.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5750. In addition, Western Copper and Gold Corporation saw 41.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRN

The total capital return value is set at -4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.07. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.41.