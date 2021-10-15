Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s stock price has collected 2.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE :BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.57, which is $1.12 above the current price. BXMT currently public float of 146.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BXMT was 1.15M shares.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT stocks went up by 2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.57% and a quarterly performance of 4.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.07% for BXMT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $31 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

BXMT Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.25. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 1,906 shares at the price of $30.61 back on Sep 30. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 84,245 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $58,343 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 402 shares at $32.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 37,502 shares at $13,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.37 for the present operating margin

+89.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +17.75. The total capital return value is set at 2.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.84. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 330.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.78. Total debt to assets is 75.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 322.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.