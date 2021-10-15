Can Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Remain Competitive?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.89. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Whiting Petroleum Completes Williston Basin Asset Acquisition, D-J Basin Asset Divestiture and Revolver Redetermination

Is It Worth Investing in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :WLL) Right Now?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLL is at 4.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.67, which is -$2.33 below the current price. WLL currently public float of 39.00M and currently shorts hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLL was 572.14K shares.

WLL’s Market Performance

WLL stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.24% and a quarterly performance of 39.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 272.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Whiting Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.96% for WLL stocks with a simple moving average of 54.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WLL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WLL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLL reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WLL stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to WLL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

WLL Trading at 25.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLL rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.07. In addition, Whiting Petroleum Corporation saw 157.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.79 for the present operating margin

-7.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stands at -536.13. The total capital return value is set at -3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.47. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.53. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.