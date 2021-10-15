Can Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Remain Competitive? – News Heater
Can Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Remain Competitive?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) went down by -4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.04. The company’s stock price has collected -5.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that Overseas Shipholding Group – Announces the closing of a $325 million loan to refinance debt – Loan increases liquidity and financial flexibility

Is It Worth Investing in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE :OSG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSG is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OSG currently public float of 63.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSG was 404.11K shares.

OSG’s Market Performance

OSG stocks went down by -5.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.33% and a quarterly performance of -24.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.11% for OSG stocks with a simple moving average of -12.24% for the last 200 days.

OSG Trading at -13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from Saltchuk Resources, Inc., who purchase 720,216 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Apr 05. After this action, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. now owns 15,203,554 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $1,508,708 using the latest closing price.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc., the 10% Owner of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., purchase 126,777 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Saltchuk Resources, Inc. is holding 14,483,338 shares at $265,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.65 for the present operating margin
  • +16.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 51.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

