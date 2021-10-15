Can Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) Remain Competitive?

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) went down by -5.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected -13.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :NNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNA is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75. NNA currently public float of 6.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNA was 881.68K shares.

NNA’s Market Performance

NNA stocks went down by -13.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.08% and a quarterly performance of 30.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.60% for NNA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

NNA Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNA fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation saw 12.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+72.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation stands at +7.64. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA), the company’s capital structure generated 346.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.59. Total debt to assets is 72.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.