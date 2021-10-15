Can Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Remain Competitive?

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s stock price has collected -16.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Veeva Vault CDMS Delivers Agility and Speed for Oncology Trials

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :KRON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Kronos Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.25. KRON currently public float of 46.72M and currently shorts hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRON was 196.48K shares.

KRON’s Market Performance

KRON stocks went down by -16.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.53% and a quarterly performance of -20.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.67% for Kronos Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.42% for KRON stocks with a simple moving average of -34.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $35 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRON reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for KRON stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KRON, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

KRON Trading at -21.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -32.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON fell by -16.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.77. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc. saw -45.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from Dinsmore Christopher, who sale 9,189 shares at the price of $20.81 back on Oct 04. After this action, Dinsmore Christopher now owns 96,360 shares of Kronos Bio Inc., valued at $191,195 using the latest closing price.

Dinsmore Christopher, the Chief Scientific Officer of Kronos Bio Inc., sale 9,189 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Dinsmore Christopher is holding 96,360 shares at $201,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

The total capital return value is set at -19.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.65. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 6.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.44. Total debt to assets is 6.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.65.