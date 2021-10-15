Can Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Remain Competitive?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.53. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Jack in the Box Announces Q4/Year-End 2021 Earnings Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ :JACK) Right Now?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JACK is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Jack in the Box Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.33, which is $24.82 above the current price. JACK currently public float of 21.24M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JACK was 294.70K shares.

JACK’s Market Performance

JACK stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.54% and a quarterly performance of -4.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Jack in the Box Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for JACK stocks with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $135 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JACK reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for JACK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JACK, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

JACK Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.13. In addition, Jack in the Box Inc. saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from LINDERMAN TIMOTHY T, who purchase 97 shares at the price of $102.00 back on Aug 25. After this action, LINDERMAN TIMOTHY T now owns 1,455 shares of Jack in the Box Inc., valued at $9,894 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS DARIN S, the Director & CEO of Jack in the Box Inc., sale 524 shares at $121.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that HARRIS DARIN S is holding 22,780 shares at $63,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.62 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack in the Box Inc. stands at +8.75. The total capital return value is set at 21.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.43. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with 8.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.