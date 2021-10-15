Buy or Sell Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) went up by 7.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.30. The company’s stock price has collected 8.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Turning Point Therapeutics and EQRx Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Elzovantinib in Combination with Aumolertinib in Patients with EGFR Mutant Met-Amplified Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TPTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.20. TPTX currently public float of 47.61M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPTX was 392.08K shares.

TPTX’s Market Performance

TPTX stocks went up by 8.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.15% and a quarterly performance of -24.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.81% for TPTX stocks with a simple moving average of -41.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPTX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPTX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for TPTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 30th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TPTX, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

TPTX Trading at -26.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -35.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPTX rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.14. In addition, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. saw -58.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPTX starting from North Annette, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, North Annette now owns 12,365 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., valued at $800,000 using the latest closing price.

Partridge Andrew John, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,869 shares at $74.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Partridge Andrew John is holding 21,767 shares at $139,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-516.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stands at -629.17. The total capital return value is set at -16.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.69. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 154.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.35.